San Diegans to get chance to speak on proposed SDG&E rate hike

"This is the one proceeding in which SDG&E basically asks for as much revenue as they can get. And that revenue is gonna come from the bills of SDG&E customers," said Edward Lopez, Executive Director of UCAN, the Utility Consumers Action Network.



Lopez explained while future rate increases are likely, speaking out at these hearings can make a difference.



"Most proceedings are approved. The real question is ultimately how much of the initial SDG&E request is approved or how much has been rejected and in the past, UCAN has made great efforts to help reduce the amount SDG&E has requested,” said Lopez.



CBS 8 found SDG&E’s total budget request for 2024 through 2027 is $3.3 billion for various projects, operations and maintenance.



An SDG&E spokesperson says the proposal is centered around California's clean energy and climate change policies and regulations and 'costly' wildfire mitigation efforts.



If approved, electric customers would see their bills increase by 5.3 percent in 2024 as compared to rates this year.



Gas customers would see a 17.5 percent increase.



"UCAN certainly believes in its entirely, SDG&E's request is not just and reasonable," said Lopez.



So, how can you get involved with the upcoming hearings?



The March 15th meeting is virtual and starts at 1pm.



You can access it by phone or computer.



If you'd like to make a public comment, you must call: