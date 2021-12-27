A fourth-grader from Clairemont may just be the next Barbara Walters.

SAN DIEGO — It's a blessing when you discover what you want to do with your life at an early age. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Clairemont to meet the next Barbara Walters.

"Hi, I'm Sky and I'm a reporter," said the fourth-grader with a bubbly personality.

The young lady who calls herself 'Sky Girl Reporter' discovered the gift of gab. "I was never that shy. I love to talk to people," said Sky. ,"Every single grade I was in for my teacher conferences, the teacher would say, 'Sky talks too much.'"

She took her speaking skills to a public rally to support in-person student learning. News 8 reporter Evan Noorani needed a soundbite for his story and he got a mouthful. Sky told him exactly why she wanted to back in class and leave virtual learning behind.

"Evan was nice. He is a good reporter. He asks really good questions, I think all reporters are amazing. So that is why I want to be a reporter too," said Sky who launched her own YouTube channel. Sky has interviewed a dentist, firefighter, police officer, park ranger, FBI agent and many others.

Edward Ewing is Sky's full-time dad and part-time talent agent. "She is good at listening, not always to me but to other people. She has a natural curiosity, she's not shy at all," said Edward.

In other words, the 'Sky' is the limit for this 9-year-old with a nose for news.

"Every morning my dad puts on the news and I watch it," said Sky. "When they say coming up, I say dad can you save that story for me?"

She is the next Barbara Walters, and we have Evan Noorani to thank for it.

As my interview with Sky finished, her interview with me started. "Can I interview you for my channel?" asked Sky while pulling out her reporter pad. "These are all my questions," said Sky.

"Why did you want to become a reporter?"

"What do you love about being a reporter?"

"How long have you been a reporter?"

"What is the hardest part about being a reporter?"

"Do you like to take long lunches?"

Sky turned the tables on me. "Guess who is in the hot seat now?" I laughed.

Next up? Sky says she'd love to interview San Diego's Mayor Todd Gloria.