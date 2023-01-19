Disney's Frozen blows into San Diego Civic Theatre for a two week engagement

Meet the award-winning musical's two lead actors who play Elsa and Anna.

SAN DIEGO — Disney’s Award-winning musical 'Frozen' just arrived at the San Diego Civic Theatre for a two-week engagement. In this Zevely Zone, I take a sneak peek at the Tony Award nominated production and meet the musical's two leading stars.

The cast of Frozen would have preferred visiting San Diego during the warmer summer months, but you know the cold has never bothered them anyway.

"Yes, Elsa has brought the cold," said actor Caroline Bowman. She has travelled the world playing the lead in Evita and says Elsa is another strong-willed woman. "You will not disappointed coming to see the show," said Caroline.

Move over Lion King and Aladdin, Disney just blew into town with 20 trucks and a massive show that critics say is thawing hearts from coast to coast.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities.

"It's all the songs they love from the movie and then some," said actor Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Elsa's sister Anna. "It's so lovely to see two empowered young women to come together and ultimately celebrate their differences and raise each other up," said Lauren.

Off stage, Lauren and Caroline are close friends, so it always feels right when the estranged sisters break the ice and hug it out in the end. "You could say that we hug a lot in the show. We do," said Caroline and Lauren.

With two terrific leads and the magic of Disney, the cast is ready to warm the hearts of San Diego and "Let it Go!"

In San Diego, Frozen will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

Disney's Frozen runs from January at the San Diego Civic Theatre. For more information click here.