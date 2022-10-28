'Hamilton' offers ticket lottery featuring $10 tickets

The hit musical comes to Civic Theater from November 9-20 with two San Diegans in the cast.

SAN DIEGO — The hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Civic Theater. In this Zevely Zone, I interviewed two San Diegans in the cast and share information about a lottery that offers affordable tickets. Hamilton will be the hottest ticket in town but thanks to the lottery everybody can get their shot at a $10 ticket. When Hamilton lights up the Civic Theater, Charlotte Mary Wen and Elijah Reyes will take center stage.

It's a dream come true for both actors who were born and raised in San Diego. "It feels really exciting, it feels like a really full circle moment to get to perform for our hometown but also for our families," said Charlotte Mary Wen.

She attended Torrey Pines High School and grew up performing in San Diego Junior Theatre and at the Old Globe. She's now playing the roles of Eliza, Anjelica and Peggy in Hamilton.

They bring the energy every night but promise to dig a little deeper here in San Diego. "Of course, we have to!" said Charlotte. "Exactly," said Elijah. He attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. He performed with Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Throughout Hamilton's run in San Diego, a lottery will allow anyone to score $10 tickets to the show. "I think inclusivity in theater and exposure to theater and to the arts is so important and so I love that there is a lottery and that there is the ability to enter for ten-dollar tickets and they are actually great seats a lot of them are front row," said Charlotte.

Everywhere Hamilton travels and every show they perform, the lottery provides forty $10 tickets. "We need young theater goers, we need people to come and support the arts and a lot of times they just need to see it and they will become lifelong fans," said Elijah. He never dreamed he'd play the roles of George Washington, Hercules Mulligan and James Madison.

Elijah told me when he auditioned for Hamilton he bombed. "Oh my gosh it was terrible, ha, ha," said Elijah. But he didn't give up and look at him now. Charlotte auditioned for years which is why she pays it forward. If a young actor has a question, they can contact her on Instagram @charmarywen. "I always respond, I always respond," said Charlotte. Elijah will too on Instagram @elirey1, so if you're looking to take your shot at Broadway. "Come on out San Diego," said Charlotte. Elijah then added, "Come see us at the Civic Theater."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Tickets will be available for all performances at BroadwaySD.com. There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway San Diego announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on November 9, 2022, in San Diego at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, October 28, and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 3 for tickets to performances Wednesday, November 9 – Sunday, November 20, 2022. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.