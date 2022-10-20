Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!

Padres fans beware: Delicious cheesesteak shop in San Marcos is Philadelphia strong.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"

I was met by boos at the door. I knew Philly Frank's was Philly friendly but who knew it was such a San Marcos stronghold? Before I knew what was happening, Philly fan Keith Keller put a Philly Jersey over my Padres outfit. "What's happening here? I'm melting," I shrieked.

San Diego County's best cheesesteak comes packed with peppers and Philly attitude. "How are you?" I asked to Linda Soper who replied, "It's been a long time." Tell me about it, the Padres are back in the hunt for a World Series title. She and her husband Frank are the owners of Philly Frank's Steaks. They are Philadelphia born and raised. All of their food still comes from Philadelphia. "Everything our rolls, everything, our peppers, everything," said Linda. The sandwiches are authentic and so are the people.

I asked customer Matt Morris who he was rooting for. "Phillies," he said with a strong vibe. Next up I spoke to Shawn Evans. "I am a Phillies fan." We were standing in front of a large picture that showed Dr. J wringing Larry Bird's neck. Ha, ha, ha," laughed Shawn. "It's a memorable photo."

There was also a large poster of Rocky Balboa who was the ultimate underdog. "You guys are a six seed, we are a five seed. We are both underdogs," I said to Linda. "We are both underdogs, but our Eagles are 6-0," replied Linda.

I knew if I took the shoot into extra innings. I'd eventually find friendly fire. "I'm rooting on the Padres," said Dana Kohl who is married to a Philly fan. Brian Shaw is also married to a Philadelphia girl. "I am a San Diego Padre fan, native San Diegan. Go Pads, but I married a Philly girl, so we are a house divided," said Brian.

As for Linda Soper, she has been a San Diegan for 35 years. Although she knows who butters her bread, San Diego has become her home away from home. She told me she is secretly rooting for the Padres. "Yes, ha, ha, ha, but please come and eat here," said Linda.