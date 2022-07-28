San Diego student becomes finalist for America's Top Young Scientist

14-year-old Leanne Fan invented headphones that detect and treat mid-ear infections.

SAN DIEGO — A 14-year-old San Diego student is a finalist to win the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. In this Innovate 8, I met the inventor of a special pair of headphones and learned how the scientific world is listening.

3M and Discovery Education announced Leanne Fan from Poway Unified School District is one of ten finalists in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge. The competition recognizes students in grades 5-8, who use scientific thinking to create an innovation that will improve lives both in their local communities and globally.

Every year, 3M and Discovery Education search the country for America's Top Young Scientist. "I was really surprised," said Leanne Fan who will be a freshman at Westview High.

Leanne invented low-cost headphones that use machine learning and blue light therapy to detect and treat mid-ear infections in children.

"What you see here isn't just a pair of headphones these could potentially prevent up to 60% of hearing loss," said Leanne. "This is completely new."

The idea could make Leanne millions of dollars. "You know that is something I am really hoping will happen," said Leanne. She knew that a sick child might not want to wear the device if they weren't feeling well so she devised a way for the children to receive treatment while listening to their favorite music.

"I am really proud of her," said Kara Fan who is Leanne's older sister. In 2019, Kara created nano particle liquid bandages to replace the use of antibiotics and won America's 2019 Top Young Scientist. "I not only want to do what my sister did I want to I want to go above and beyond," said Leanne.

For about $200, one set of her headphones could help thousands of children. "This is the USB camera that connects to your computer, and this is what detects your ear infection," said Leanne. "Healthcare should be available to everyone because it's our health it is a matter of life and death."

What would she do with the $25,000 grand prize? "First I would put the money toward patenting my headphones and then after that I would probably go to some sushi, ha, and then save the rest for my college," said Leanne. She hopes to attend Stanford and continue helping children around the world. "It doesn't have to be thousands and thousands but if I could change the lives of some people then that would make me very happy," said Leanne.

"At 3M, we are committed to unlocking the power of our people, science, and ideas to reimagine what comes next. The '3M Young Scientist Challenge' supports young innovators who have demonstrated that same passion through creative discovery and the desire to improve the world around us," said Karina Chavez, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at 3M. "We are thrilled to welcome the latest generation of finalists and honorable mention recipients, and we are energized by a future that embraces STEM-for-all to build a better tomorrow."

Throughout a summer mentorship program, Leanne will partner with a 3M scientist to turn her concept into reality. On Oct. 17-18, Leanne and the other finalists will compete during a final event.