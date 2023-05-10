Welcome to the Jungle: San Marcos Marching Band helps save the 'Sloth'

Knight Regiment is dedicating its season to helping endangered animals in Costa Rica.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Marcos High School Marching Band is known its fast pace and upbeat songs, but this year the band is dedicating its season to help the slowest mammal on Earth.

In this Zevely Zone, I visited with the students trying to save the sloth. When my daughter Addison told me about her marching band's marching orders, I decided to let them welcome you to the jungle. "Save the sloth," yelled members from the Knight Regiment.

Every note and every step this season have a higher purpose for the marching band. "The sloth. Yes, the sloth," said Band Director Matt Armstrong. He honeymooned in Costa Rica with his wife in 2000.

"It was absolutely life changing. I just fell in love with nature, and it affected me in a much more profound way than I ever anticipated," said Mr. Armstrong who learned that as Costa Rica grows in population sloths, monkeys, and macaws are losing their habitat.

"All of the animals that live alongside people deal with road and powerlines, powerlines are the biggest ones," said Mr. Armstrong.

This year, as the Knight Regiment performs its show Refuge throughout Southern California, they're taking the jungle with them. Refuge is an upbeat show about the jungle celebrating the majesty, magic, and life held in the rainforest.

Before this year, many of the students didn't know much about sloths. "Basically, nothing that they are slow and hung out in trees a lot," said senior Amanda Pham.

She, trumpet player Addy Shah and their bandmates raised three thousand dollars from a bake sale. "Something I've always had a passion for is helping the animals and helping the environment," said Addy.

That money is helping the Jaguar Rescue Center, Ara Manzanillo, and Sloth Conservation Foundation. At every show, the band displays a QR code that provides a direct to the three organizations in Costa Rica. "None of the money comes to us, not a dime," said Mr. Armstrong.

Donations build nesting barrels for birds, bridges for sloths. Supporters can even go online and adopt an animal. "Okay, which one? Which sloth are we adopting?" Band Director Geoff Randant recalls asking his wife. He is now sponsoring a sloth named Croissant.

"Do you have a picture of Croissant?" I asked. "It's funny that you ask because yes I do," laughed Mr. Radant with his eyes lighting up like a proud parent. "I really am," said Mr. Radant.

Whether their message of conservation flies around the world with the speed of a Giant Green Macaw or the patience of a sloth, the Knight Regiment is hoping their call for the wild reaches you. "We are spreading their message outside of their network," said Mr. Armstrong.

"Everybody loves a sloth, right? Who doesn't love a sloth?" Students also hope to organize a campus-wide donation drop next month. They hope to send needed items to the conservation groups such as bandages, towels, evaporated milk, seed and backpacks to support animal rescue efforts. "I couldn't be happier. I am so proud," said Mr. Armstrong.

Here are links to the three conservation organizations in Costa Rica the Knight Regiment is working with to educate, research, protect, and save endangered wildlife: