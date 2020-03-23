SAN DIEGO — The hospital ship USNS Mercy is scheduled to depart from Naval Station San Diego on Monday around noon to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“People are the Navy medicine’s greatest strength,” said Commander Tim Weber.

More than 800 medical professionals are off to help hospitals, according to Weber.

The USNS Mercy is “a relief valve” for local hospitals. They are not deploying to help COVID-19 patients, but rather to lighten the load of hospitals so those hospitals can treat COVID-19 patients.

The goal is to “bring relief where needed most," said Captain John Rotruck

“This is exactly what Navy medicine trains to do," added Rotruck.

The ship will also serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a "full spectrum of medical care to include critical and urgent care for adults" with a "very broad range of medical and surgical issues.” For example, someone may be treated on board if they have pneumonia or a broken leg.

“This is not a traditional mission,” said Weber.

According to Brian O'Rourke, a spokesperson for the Navy, this setup will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients.

You can watch here:

Civil service mariners operate and navigate the ship, load and off-load mission cargo, assist with repairs to mission equipment and provide essential services to keep the MTF up and running, O'Rourke said.

Watch:

There are about 1,000 beds on board, according to Rotruck. The Navy plans to staff nine of the 12 operating rooms for the time being. All patients are screen for COVID-19 before coming on board.

