San Diego City Council elections will fill seats in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

The top-two vote getters in each of the 4 races will proceed to a November runoff election.

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego voters head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday, they will have the choice to fill four of the City Council's nine seats -- districts 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Incumbents Monica Montgomery Steppe and Vivian Moreno -- representing council districts 4 and 8, respectively -- are heavy favorites to reach the November runoff election.

Steppe is facing minor challenges from Gloria Evangelista and Tylisa Suseberry. Moreno is facing a rematch with 2018 opponent Antonio Martinez.

District 2 is represented by Jen Campbell, a physician with key endorsements from Mayor Todd Gloria and the majority of the county's local and congressional representatives. She is up against two Democrat candidates who could force a runoff. City Council races, like all municipal races in California, are ostensibly nonpartisan. However, District 2 -- which encompasses Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Clairemont neighborhoods, leans heavily Democrat.

Campbell has in recent months led an effort to regulate and reduce the number of short-term vacation rentals with the intent of freeing up hundreds of residences for the strained housing market in San Diego. Additionally, she successfully pushed for regulations on sidewalk and pushcart vendors.

She has also joined efforts to ban flavored tobacco products and declare San Diego a safe city for reproductive freedoms and access to abortion.

Campbell survived a recall effort in 2021, led by residents opposed to her push to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

Also on the ballot are Lori Saldaña, a former Assemblywoman from 2006 to 2010, and Joel Day, a professor of public policy at UC San Diego.

Saldaña authored a bill to end "open carry" of firearms in California while in the Assembly.

Following her terms in the Assembly, Saldaña unsuccessfully ran for public office three other times, in the 2012 election for California's 52nd Congressional District, the 2016 San Diego mayoral election and the 2018 San Diego County Board of Supervisors election.

Her priorities include building more supportive housing options for older adults, low-income families, veterans and people experiencing homelessness. She is also focused on COVID-19 recovery and bolstering the city's workforce.

She has been endorsed by the California Retired Teachers Association, Progressive Democrats of America and Run Women Run, amongst others.

Day has deep history in the district. His family has been living there since just after World War II and he attended Point Loma Nazarene University, where he met his wife. He earned his master's degree from University of San Diego, and a doctorate in international politics and comparative government from University of Denver.

He has worked at the city of San Diego, where "he managed community engagement, public safety operations, and led policy changes on police oversight," according to his campaign.

Day has been endorsed by the San Diego Education Association, San Diego Progressive Democrats Club, the League of Conservation Voters and the United Domestic Workers of America.

Also on the ballot are community volunteer Mandy Havlik, dentist/professor Linda Lukacs and landlord/real estate salesperson Daniel Smiechowski.

In Council District 6, Councilman Chris Cate has termed out. Vying to replace the sole Republican on the City Council are former radio host and environmental activist Tommy Hough and nonprofit director Kent Lee.

Hough serves as a county planning commissioner and has been actively campaigning for the position for several years. His priorities include hyperlocal focus on fixing roads and improving parks and libraries in the district.

He has been endorsed by the Sierra Club, League of Conservation Voters and San Diego Progressive Democratic Club.

Lee is a first-generation immigrant who studied at UC San Diego. He is the executive director of Pacific Arts Movement, a media arts organization focusing on Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander cinema and which hosts the annual San Diego Asian Film Festival.

His priorities include improving neighborhood services, COVID-19 economic recovery, increasing housing access across all affordability levels and investing in the future of the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District.

Lee has been endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party, the San Diego Regional Chamber, Mayor Todd Gloria and Council President Sean Elo- Rivera.

