San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees

If Measure B passes in Nov 2022, it will change the municipal code for the City of San Diego regarding trash & recycling fees for residential properties.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services.

Measure B Live Election Results

A YES vote on Measure B means

The City of San Diego can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services.

A NO vote on Measure B means

Nothing will change. Some newer apartment and condominium complex owners will continue to pay for trash pick-up, but others and all single-family homes will not. Regular trash pick-up must continue at least once per week.

Measure B explained

Measure B is asking voters in the City of San Diego if they're willing to pay for trash service. Supporters say this is about fairness and preparing for the future, but those opposed say, for several reasons, this measure is garbage.

To understand the history, we have to take you back to 1919. San Diego voters passed "The People's Ordinance" which guaranteed free trash pick-up at least once a week. The idea was that the city could sell the trash to hog farmers and that would help cover the costs, but almost immediately the city lost money.

Today, the city spends more than $42 million a year to collect trash and expects that number to jump above $48 million in five years.

OFFICIAL BALLOT QUESTION

MEASURE B AMENDS SAN DIEGO MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 66.0127 RELATED TO SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES: Shall the San Diego Municipal Code be amended so that all City residents receive comparable trash, recycling, and other solid waste management services, by allowing the City to recover its cost of providing these services to eligible residential properties, which could allow the City to provide additional services, such as weekly recycling, bulky item pickup, and curbside container replacement and delivery, at no extra charge?