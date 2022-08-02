Reports: Padres making blockbuster move to acquire Juan Soto from the Nationals

The deal for Juan Soto comes on the heels of a flurry of moves made by San Diego Padres GM AJ Preller on Monday morning.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are staying active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. On Tuesday, the team reportedly acquired superstar Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. The Padres are sending multiple top players as part of the deal.

This trade comes just hours after the team made a flurry of moves that they hope bolster the roster enough to get them into the postseason.

The trade for 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto is a “chips all in” type of deal for Padres General Manager AJ Preller. He knew the cost would be high, but he also knew that Soto is a game-changing generational type of talent. The two-time All-Star debuted in the big leagues at 2019. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting on his way to winning the World Series.

The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



That's the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The addition of Soto bolsters an offensive lineup for the Padres that has struggled to sustain success offensively over the last few months. Soto has a career batting average of .291 with an OPS of .963. Soto also finished second in MVP voting in the 2021 season. Padres current shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished third in the voting.

This isn’t the first move the Padres have made this week. On Monday morning the team officially extended the El Cajon kid, Joe Musgrove. Musgrove signed a 5-year extension with the Padres worth $100 million.

Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said, "Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” He continued, "I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

Padres General Manager AJ Preller talked about Musgrove saying, “Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star,” Preller added, “He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”

A Deadline Day shuffle!



The Padres are reportedly acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals, per @jonmorosi. pic.twitter.com/f17rTxeA41 — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2022

Also on Monday morning, the Padres made a trade they hope sures up the backend of a bullpen that has struggled greatly as of late. The team acquired MLB saves leader, Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Padres sent left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Milwaukee in the deal.

Hader is a 4-time All-Star with a career 2.48 ERA through five and a half seasons. Hader has struggled somewhat in 2022 compared to his usual dominant self, but still leads Major League Baseball with 29 saves.