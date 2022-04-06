San Diego Padres limited-edition Budweiser can released ahead of MLB Opening Day

Budweiser designed unique cans for 14 teams across the league, featuring each club's logo and distinct colors integrated into the can's design.

SAN DIEGO — Beer and baseball, they just go together. Now San Diegans can get their own can dedicated to the brown and gold.

Budweiser announced Tuesday it has released new limited-edition cans featuring Major League Baseball team designs ahead of Opening Day on April 7.

The San Diego Padres were one of 14 MLB clubs to receive a Budweiser can design. The other MLB teams included were:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals

“Sports play a critical role in creating meaningful connections between our consumers and our brands, and we’re proud to be there for those connections,” said Matt Davis, Head of Sports Marketing at Anheuser-Busch.

Introducing our limited edition @MLB Buds. Wear your team pride on your sleeve—and your beer. pic.twitter.com/vmBY7O0PTx — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 5, 2022

Fans and baseball lovers can purchase the cans in participating cities, wherever Budweiser is sold.

The San Diego Padres come into the 2022 season with quite a few unknowns. Their star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be sidelined with a broken wrist, they only have a few outfielders on the roster and although they have pitching depth, no one knows what to expect from them.

They do however have an incredibly steady hand with Bob Melvin as skipper. The team hopes that with Melvin leading them, their stars can produce, and they can make some noise in the NL West race.