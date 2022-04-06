San Diego Padres limited-edition Budweiser can released ahead of MLB Opening Day

SAN DIEGO — Beer and baseball, they just go together. Now San Diegans can get their own can dedicated to the brown and gold.
Budweiser announced Tuesday it has released new limited-edition cans featuring Major League Baseball team designs ahead of Opening Day on April 7.
The San Diego Padres were one of 14 MLB clubs to receive a Budweiser can design. The other MLB teams included were:
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Reds
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
“Sports play a critical role in creating meaningful connections between our consumers and our brands, and we’re proud to be there for those connections,” said Matt Davis, Head of Sports Marketing at Anheuser-Busch.
Fans and baseball lovers can purchase the cans in participating cities, wherever Budweiser is sold.
The San Diego Padres come into the 2022 season with quite a few unknowns. Their star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be sidelined with a broken wrist, they only have a few outfielders on the roster and although they have pitching depth, no one knows what to expect from them.
They do however have an incredibly steady hand with Bob Melvin as skipper. The team hopes that with Melvin leading them, their stars can produce, and they can make some noise in the NL West race.
First pitch of the Padres 2022 season will be at 6:40 p.m. in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish is the Padres Opening Day starter.