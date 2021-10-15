San Diego State taking on San Jose State in key Mountain West matchup

The undefeated Aztecs are currently ranked number 24 in the country with a chance to possibly crack the top 20 if they can beat San Jose State on Friday night.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs will take the field Friday night against San Jose State in an important game for the Mountain West Conference.

Many Aztecs say they had this game circled on their schedule as soon as it came out because of what happened in the game against the Spartans in 2020. San Diego State had won seven games in a row against San Jose State before the Spartans upset the Aztecs last year.

Going into the game, the Aztecs are a nine-point favorite in the game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Another layer added to Friday night’s game is if the Aztecs win they will become bowl eligible with six wins.