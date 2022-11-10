Padres fans appreciate rivalry with Dodgers, LA fans, not so much

For Padres fans, there is no team we love to hate more than the Dodgers, but apparently the feeling isn’t mutual.

SAN DIEGO — For Padres fans, there is no team we love to hate more than the Dodgers, but apparently the feeling isn’t mutual. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plashke wrote in today’s paper that this rivalry is driven on a one-way street.

Apparently, Dodgers fans consider us more of an annoying bump in the road than a big fear down the freeway.

It certainly didn’t help that the Padres played the Dodgers 19 times this season, but only won 14.

The headline for Plashke’s column called us "The adorable little Padres" with Plashke wrote the following:

“There is one significant problem with this feisty, frothing, fearsome rivalry between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. It's not a rivalry…The Padres fans see the Dodgers and immediately break into passionate boos. The Dodgers fans see the Padres and immediately think, hey, we should plan our next weekend trip to Del Mar!”

So how do we change that perception?

“You have to beat them,” said Tony Gwynn Jr. “That's the only thing that they'll respect - is if we start beating them.”

But Tony also says, while it may take LA's fans awhile to come around, the Dodgers players saw what we just did to the Mets.

“They know that this team is playing a little bit different than they were the last time they faced off and they know if they don't come out and play their best baseball, they can get beat.”

Former Padres All-Star Pitcher Randy Jones calls this one of the best Padres teams he's ever seen.

“This is a Major League Baseball club, and they can contend, and it has the potential to win a World Series,” said Jones.

While Padres fans are keeping the faith, Dodgers fans are keeping it overconfident with Plashke writing,

"If folks in San Diego view Los Angeles as this giant mythical reptile that is casting a 130-mile shadow, folks in Los Angeles view San Diego as a quaint little lizard, that harmlessly darts around the porch"

Jones doesn’t agree.

“You'd better pay attention because we're not just a bump in the road,” said Jones. “I mean, these guys can flat out play. You let your guard down and this Padres team will light your butt up.”

And let's be honest, winning our first World Series will be even sweeter when it includes knocking the Dodgers out of the playoffs!

Jones thoughts on that?

“Beat LA! Come on! Let's go!”