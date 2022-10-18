Padres playoff run inspiring young athletes

First NLCS run for young Padres fans.

SAN DIEGO — Despite dropping the first game in the NLCS, Padres baseball is the talk of the town and inspiring young athletes.

The San Diego Hawks youth team held their practice Tuesday night just as the Padres kicked off its game against the Phillies.

"They've never won a world series and I really want them to win," Dani said.

Many of the fifth and sixth grade baseball players voiced their excitement for the Padres.

"It's amazing seeing them play in the championship series for the first time since 1998," Hank said.

This the first time in these kid's lives that the Padres have made it this far.

"It's gonna be tough and not as easy as the Mets or Dodgers series but I think we can do it," Hank said.

We soon learned though that not all the kids feel the same.

"It would be nice to go back to my friends at school and say the Phillies won," Owen said.

The Padres games have sparked some friendly rivalry within this youth team.

"We're usually trash talking that Dodger's fan over there," Travis said.

Despite their different opinions, the kids share a common love for their sport.

"It's pitching for me," Owen said.

They enjoy working together as a team.

"I really like fielding but I'm going to say hitting because coming into contact with the ball is just awesome," Travis said.