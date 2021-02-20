San Diego Loyal holding open tryout sessions ahead of 2021 season

The sessions are being held on February 20 and February 27. The February 20 tryout will be held at the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside and the February 27 date will be held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.



"Last season, we had two players on our roster who got their start in the USL through an open tryout,” said EVP of Soccer Operations and First Team Manager, Landon Donovan. “Given the fact that San Diego is the best soccer market in the country, we fully expect to find the next Emrah Klimenta or Austin Guerrero at our upcoming tryouts."



Aspiring soccer players from all over the world have the opportunity to impress the SD Loyal coaches and scouting staff for a chance to earn a professional contract and a spot on the team’s roster. Players interested must be ages 15 to 26 and SD Loyal guarantees at least one person from the tryout session will be invited as a trialist for 2021 training camp.



Registration is $115 per person, per session with limited spots available. There are opportunities for players to get scholarships through the club. For questions around limited scholarships available. For all additional questions, contact tryouts@sdloyal.com and to register, log onto sdloyal.com/tryouts.



For more information, please visit sdloyal.com.