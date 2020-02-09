SD Loyal signs 3 players for remainder of 2020 season

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club announced Tuesday it has signed three new players to join the club, pending league and federation approval. Alejandro Guido, Tarek Morad and Rubio Rubin will join the club for the remainder of the 2020 season.
San Diego native Guido is a midfielder on loan from MLS side Los Angeles Football Club. He previously played for Club Tijuana and was a US youth international, representing his country at the U-17, U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels.
Morad is from Los Angeles and most recently played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.The Egyptian-American defender also played for Louisville City FC and OKC Energy FC. Murad played at UC Irvine where he won the Big West Conference Title and made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament marking a school record.
A forward from Oregon, Rubin most recently played for Dorados de Sinaloa on loan from Club Tijuana of the Liga MX. He also spent time playing in Northern Europe and played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The trio will join SD Loyal for the club's match Wednesday against Las Vegas Lights FC.
San Diego's men’s professional soccer team continues to air all of its weekend matches locally, on The CW San Diego and every match on ESPN+. Select matches determined by the USL Championship will broadcast nationally on ESPN networks.