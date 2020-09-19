SD Loyal travels to Arizona to face first-place Phoenix Rising FC

The two teams last played on August 15. The Loyal dropped the game 2-0.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal are hitting the pitch once again, this time in Scottsdale against Phoenix Rising FC.

The two teams last played on August 15. The Loyal dropped the game 2-0.

Landon Donovan’s squad has recently undergone some changes with the addition of four players in defender Tarek Morad, midfielders Alejandro Guido and Rubio Rubin, and striker Miguel Berry. All four made a key impact as soon as they stepped on the pitch.

SD Loyal is unbeaten in its last three games and it has outscored its opponents 6-1.

Add back-to-back shutouts and the team has more balance than it did a month ago.

Phoenix Rising FC hasn’t changed much. It is still the team to beat in Group B and is one of the top clubs in the USL Championship this season. The team from the desert leads the group with 26 points. It is also riding a two-game win streak.

SD Loyal is looking to gain ground on Phoenix Rising FC but it is first looking to move into second place and be in a position to finish the season in a playoff position.

The games kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched locally on The CW San Diego.