Cooking with Styles: Gnocchi

Gnocchi
- 1 1/4 flour
- 4 medium-small size potatoes
- 1 egg
- large pinch of salt
- Potato Ricer
Peel and cook your potatoes, set them aside to cool.
Once cooled, put the potatoes through the ricer and combine with 1 cup of flour, salt, then add pre-mixed egg gently.
If the dough seems to soften, add a little more flour to tighten it up.
Once all ingredients are combined, form it into a ball and let it rest for 15 minutes.
While you wait start a pot of boiling water.
Add two tablespoons of salt and reduce the heat to a very slow boil.
The gnocchi is delicate and will fall apart if the boil is too fast.
To make gnocchi, flour your hands and your rolling surface. Take a small hand full of the dough and roll it between your hands to start. Then transfer it to a floured surface and continue rolling dough until you have a piece about the size of your index finger. Cut into half-inch lengths and gently press the edge with a fork tine. Cook it in slow boiling water for 1 - 2 minutes or until the gnocchi floats.
Top it off with your favorite sauce, parmesan cheese, and serve.