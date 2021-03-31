Cooking with Styles: Gnocchi

Gnocchis are not that much work and it's so worth it.

Gnocchi

1 1/4 flour

4 medium-small size potatoes

1 egg

large pinch of salt

Potato Ricer

Peel and cook your potatoes, set them aside to cool.

Once cooled, put the potatoes through the ricer and combine with 1 cup of flour, salt, then add pre-mixed egg gently.

If the dough seems to soften, add a little more flour to tighten it up.

Once all ingredients are combined, form it into a ball and let it rest for 15 minutes.

While you wait start a pot of boiling water.

Add two tablespoons of salt and reduce the heat to a very slow boil.

The gnocchi is delicate and will fall apart if the boil is too fast.

To make gnocchi, flour your hands and your rolling surface. Take a small hand full of the dough and roll it between your hands to start. Then transfer it to a floured surface and continue rolling dough until you have a piece about the size of your index finger. Cut into half-inch lengths and gently press the edge with a fork tine. Cook it in slow boiling water for 1 - 2 minutes or until the gnocchi floats.