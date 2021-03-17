Cooking with Styles: Mexican Lasagna

The Mexican Lasagna comes from the love of enchiladas without the work of having to roll them.

SAN DIEGO — The Mexican Lasagna comes from my love of enchiladas and wanting to make it easier to enjoy them without the work of having to roll them. I also love them as leftovers the next morning warmed topped with a fried egg.

Mexican Lasagna

1 Roasted chicken, the type you buy at the grocery store

16 corn tortillas white or yellow

Green Enchilada sauce, 1 large can plus 1 small can

cilantro, one bunch

1 1/2 cups grated cheese, Mexican blend

1 cup Ricotta cheese

1/2 onion diced

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ancho chili powder

1 tsp coriander ground

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 cup Canola oil

Cotija cheese grated

This recipe is a little more work when it comes to prep time but it's worth it in the end.

Remove chicken meat from the bones and coarse chop. Brush tortillas on both sides with oil and warm them in a skillet on medium-high heat and set aside.

Blend together the top half of the cilantro along with the enchilada sauce in a blender on high. Combine Ricotta cheese with cumin, ancho chili, coriander, and Kosher salt.

Now we're ready to start assembly.

For the first layer, about 1/2 cup enchilada sauce and 4 tortillas, make sure you cut to fit so the bottom is covered.

And now for the chicken, 1 cup and 1/2 cup chopped onions. Followed by 1/2 cup enchilada sauce and a 1/2 cup grated cheese.

Start the next layer with 4 corn tortillas, 1/2 cup enchilada sauce, and dollops of the Ricotta cheese. Repeat the first layer and then top with the final layer with tortillas enchilada sauce and cheese.

Be sure to save enough sauce to serve with the Mexican lasagna. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes.

Cut into squares, sauce the plate with the extra sauce that's been warmed, top with sour cream, sliced avocado, and sprinkle with Cotija cheese and cilantro.