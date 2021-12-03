Cooking with Styles: Grilled Yellowtail

Grilled yellowtail with quality flavor and texture

Grilling this yellowtail comes from a story I did on Hubbs Seaworld Research Institute. They are developing the viability of farm-raising yellowtail offshore of San Diego and I have to tell you their work is amazing. Not only were they raising yellowtail to commercial weight, but they were producing quality flavor and texture.

Grilled Yellowtail

5 -6 oz yellowtail filet per person

2 tbsp olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Grilling yellowtail is really quite easy, the trick is no to overcook the fish. Lightly coat the fish in olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper, and over high heat grill for 3 - 4 minutes per side. About one minute before removing yellowtail from the grill put a dollop of maitre'd butter on top.

Maitre'd Butter

1 stick of butter soften

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pinch kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper, a couple or 3 twists

Making maitre'd butter is as simple as grill the yellowtail. Soften 1 stick of butter, add chopped parsley, lemon juice, kosher salt, and pepper, and combine. If you have a food processor it much easier but it can also be done by hand. Once combined place butter on parchment paper and roll into a log and refrigerate to serve on fish or anything else you might like.