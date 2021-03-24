Cooking with Styles: Teriyaki Stir Fry

Be sure to serve it right away with cooked rice.

SAN DIEGO — My mom, Irene, loved Chinese food but coming from a Polish farming family, cooking Chinese food was not in her wheelhouse. Enter my dad, Hugh, who had kitchen skills, he would usually make this with beef. But I've mixed it up using chicken and sometimes shrimp. Remember, hot and fast.

Hugh's Teriyaki Stir Fry

1 large chicken breast boneless, sliced thin

1/2 cup red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup orange bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

3/4 cup shitake mushrooms, sliced

3/4 cup bean sprouts

3/4 cup sugar snap peas

2 tbsp garlic, minced

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1/4 water

2 tsp corn starch

large pinch crushed red peppers

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

3 tbsp canola oil

The trick to good stir fry is hot and fast.

Have everything sliced in advance.

Mix the teriyaki, corn starch, and water. Then set it aside. In the largest and heaviest fry pan, you have to crank up the heat and let the pan get super-hot. Now we're ready to start. First, add the oil and let it get hot for about 20-30 seconds. It will smoke.

Now add the chicken. Stir and cook it for 3-4 minutes next to all the vegetables, continue stirring for about 2-3 minutes. Pour in teriyaki mixture which should thicken in one minute. If you want it thinner, add water. If you want it thicker, add more corn starch. Add crushed red peppers for spice and top it with cilantro.

Serve it right away with cooked rice.