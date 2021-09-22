Cooking with Styles: Omelet

Having a Swiss/French looking over your shoulder making sure your technique was correct made me appreciate the right way to cook an omelet.

I have worked many a brunch omelet cooking stations. Having a Swiss/French looking over your shoulder making sure your technique was correct made me appreciate the right way to cook an omelet.

Simple Omelet

3 eggs

Pinch kosher salt

Twist or 2 of pepper

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

This is a simple omelet and showing technique with no filling, that will be up to you.

Thoroughly mix you eggs and season with salt and pepper.

Heat the omelet pan to medium heat and place the olive oil and butter in the pan. Let it melt.

Then pour in eggs and keep the mixture moving.

If you're using a non-stick pan, work with wooden or plastic utensil.

Do not overcook the eggs! They can be a little wet, begin to fold the eggs over from the edge while tilting the pan and then roll the omelet out.

If you want to fill the omelet, this is when to do that. It's best to pre-cook those items, mushrooms, onions, or your favorite veggie, it would also be the time to add cheese.

The heat from the pan and eggs will finish the cooking of the eggs and the melting of the cheese.