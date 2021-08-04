Cooking with Styles: Crepes

Crepes anyone? Check out Shawn's delicious recipe

SAN DIEGO — The first time I went to France I was blown away by how many crepes stands there were on the streets of Paris, kind of like our taco shops here in San Diego. And just like here in San Diego great munchies after a night of clubbing.

Crepes

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup water

4 tbsp butter melted



1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

butter for cooking

Melt your butter and set it aside. You don't want it hot when it goes into the batter.

Mix your wet ingredients first, along with the salt, eggs should be at room temperature.

Slowly add flour whisking to prevent lumps but don't over mix.

Once combined now drizzle the butter into batter mixing constantly.

Let the batter rest for 1/2 hour in the refrigerator.

Now for cooking the crepes, use a 10" - 12" frying pan.

On medium-high heat, use a dollop of butter and melt. Add batter, a ladle, about 4 oz. and swirl in pan.

It will take 1 or 2 minutes to cook, flip for another 30 seconds and remove.