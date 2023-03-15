One Pan Greek Chicken | Cooking with Styles

Every now and then this Greek Style Chicken would be a special which I adapted to feed the whole family.

SAN DIEGO — I worked at Le Terraza Restaurant in Pt. Loma one Summer between going back to Park City, UT. Even though it was a traditional French restaurant a lot of their food was Mediterranean inspired from Provence in France. Every now and then this Greek Style Chicken would be a special which I adapted to feed the whole family. You can expand the recipe to feed more. It goes really well with Basmati rice and Parsley.

One Pan Greek Chicken

2 Chicken Breast halved, or more

8 Sweet Mini Peppers

1 small Red Onion cut into 1/8ths

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes

1 cup Artichoke Hearts, quartered

1 Zucchini sliced

1 Lemon, quartered

3-4 cloves Garlic, coarse chop

¾ cup Kalamata olives

1 tsp dries Oregano

1 tsp Kosher salt

½ tsp Black pepper

1 tsp Paprika

½ cup Olive oil, at least

2 tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

¼ cup crumbled Feta cheese

¼ cup Fresh Basil chopped

Start by prepping all your ingredients and pre heating your oven to 400°. In a large bowl mix together Olive oil, Balsamic vinegar, Oregano, salt, and pepper.

Toss with tomatoes, peppers, onions, artichokes, olives, zucchini, lemon, and garlic, spread onto large baking pan. Use the remaining dressing in the bowl to coat the chicken and place it skin side up on top of the veggies.

Bake for 20 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy. If you get the larger chicken breasts, try cutting them into thirds.

Transfer the veggies to a serving dish, then the chicken and top with the feta and fresh basil.