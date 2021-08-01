Cooking with Styles: Salisbury Steak

My brother Gregg and I were very active kids, and we had a big appetite. Both my Mom and Dad were great cooks, but we didn't always have the budget to eat steak all the time. So, to satisfy our hunger Salisbury steak was the solution, and whenever Gregg and I heard that was what we were having for dinner that night we were never late.

Salisbury Steak

Mushroom sauce

Combine all the ingredients under Salisbury steak except the Olive oil, mix well, and form 4 thick oval patties. In a heavy frypan at a medium-high heat add the Olive oil and then the patties and cook for 4 - 7 minutes per side to your desired temperature. Remove steaks and add butter, onions, and mushrooms and sauté for 3 - 4 minutes. Next, add flour and continue to gently sauté for 2 -3 minutes, add beef broth, and mix. If you want to spice things up add the Dijon mustard and ketchup. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer until your sauce is to the desired thickness. Add the chopped parsley, mix, and serve over the top of your Salisbury steak.