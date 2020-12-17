Cooking with Styles: Scottish Gravlax

This is a classic case of me enjoying something that at the time was way above my budget. I was working at Elario's, a top the Summer House Inn in La Jolla. Gravlax was one of Chef Tony's specialty, so we serve a lot of it. I would always get the pantry chef to slice me a piece because I enjoyed it so much. Well, one time Chef saw me eating a piece and instead of getting upset with me gave me the recipe with the understanding that there were to be no more freebies. So here it is for you and you don't have to keep an eye out for Chef Tony.

Scottish Gravlax

Gravlax is a cured Salmon, much the same as Lox. I like to use the thickest part of the Salmon filet with skin off. Rinse your Salmon filet and dry with a paper towel. Coarse chop Dill, place in a bowl with the salt, pepper, and sugar and toss. On a separate plate coat Salmon with Scotch Whiskey. Place a large piece of cellophane on a countertop, enough to wrap the Salmon and then some. Using half the mixture down first, next the Salmon and now the other half of the mixture. Pour the Scotch Whiskey left in the plate over the Salmon. Wrap tightly with cellophane, place in baking pan and then the other on top of the Salmon and now the cans for weight. Place in the refrigerator and cure for at least 1 day and up to 3. The Salmon will be good for one more week. After the Salmon is cured, remove it from cellophane, and brush off the mixture. A little can be left on for color and texture. Slice very thin and serve with the accompanying ingredients or whatever you would like. My suggestion, Champagne, or Prosecco.