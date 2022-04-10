Yelp: Top taco spot in the U.S. is in San Diego

Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria located on 2265 Flower Avenue in Imperial Beach was ranked No. 1 !

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day! It's a rare event because the next time it will happen is 2033!

And according to Yelp, the top taco spot in the U.S. is in San Diego.

Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria located on 2265 Flower Avenue in Imperial Beach was ranked No.1 for its outstanding beef birria tacos, which is a Mexican stew made with chilis and spices, on Yelp's Top 100 Tacos list in America.

The co-owner Jose Fernandez, who is a Mexico City native, told Yelp “there was no birria here back [then]—no one had it. I wanted to do something different.”

According to Yelp, the top taco spots across the US were based on ratings and reviews from the most popular restaurants, taco trucks, taquerias, and cantinas for local fans.

Three other San Diego taco shops made Yelp's Top 100 list as well:

No. 11: De Cabeza located at 1043 Broadway in Chula Vista

No. 15: Mariscos Mi Gusto Es located at 4425 Home Ave in San Diego

No. 41: Tacos El Gordo located at 556 Broadway in Chula Vista

