A look at the arrest of the 17-year-old Carlsbad murder suspect

SAN DIEGO — There is a wave of relief in Carlsbad, after an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Lisa Thorborg. The 68-year-old grandmother was out walking on a popular trail in November when she was fatally stabbed. But there is also shock that the person arrested is just 17-years-old.

Dena Beyrouty saw the arrest from a balcony overlooking the beach in Carlsbad. “I'm telling you - he just looked like a normal Southern California surfer kid,” she said. The arrest happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon on the sand near Carlsbad Village Drive. “He looked sad - like - it just felt like - maybe the journey's over. I'm done.”

Beyrouty says there was no struggle with police and, at the time, she didn't know why the teen was in trouble. But on Tuesday, she figured it out. That teen is the prime suspect in Thorborg’s murder on Hosp Grove Trail.

Police say the teen is a Carlsbad resident, but because of his age, they aren't releasing his name. They also say they're still working to determine a motive.

“As far as we can determine, they were unknown to each other,” said Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski.

Carlsbad residents say this case has been weighing heavily on their hearts.

“I just feel so badly for people that have to suffer that way,” said longtime resident Jerry Meyer. “Life's tough enough, especially during COVID. To deal with that and then to have something tragic like that happen is terrible.”

Lisa's family released a statement after the arrest thanking Carlsbad police and the community, saying in part, "there has been an endless outpouring of kindness and generosity that literally brings us to tears and warms our hearts. From the organization of the "Finish Lisa's Walk" event in Hosp Grove to the many meals, flowers, and gifts that we have received – we want you to know that we feel SO loved and supported by this incredible community."

Dena is glad Lisa's family is getting justice, but the mom of a teen boy admits her heart also hurts for his family. “You always wonder where that fine line is, where kids slip,” she said with a tear in her eyes.