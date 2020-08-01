SAN DIEGO — One of the suspects who was arrested on charges on multiple charges in connection with the killing of an Alpha Project security guard will be in court on Wednesday.

40-year old Johnny Hill will be arraigned in San Diego court on charges of first-degree murder and a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show that Hill has a lengthy criminal history.

Detectives say the motive behind the killing is unknown and they are working to find out if the suspects knew the victim, Ernest Buchanan. Police say they were able to track down the two suspects because of the smart street lights installed near the bridge shelter where the shooting happened. Police say the footage was very clear and that’s how they identified the shooters.

The second suspect, 47-year old Floyd Garrett, was arrested in Phoenix and will remain in custody in Arizona pending extradition hearings.

