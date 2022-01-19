San Diego authorities classify death of woman at Petco Park as suicide, her young son's death ruled homicide

Authorities came to the conclusion after a four-month investigation into the deaths of 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday announced the causes of death of a mother and her toddler who died at Petco Park nearly four months after their deaths. The department said along with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, investigators classified 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins’ death as a suicide and the death of her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins has been classified a homicide.

Police said they conducted an "exhaustive investigation" following the mother and child's death on Sept. 25, 2021.

Officers at a baseball game at the stadium that day were initially alerted of two people falling off a 60-foot-high concourse near Tony Gwynn Dr. and L Street to a sidewalk below just before 4 p.m. Officers who responded began CPR but both died at the scene.

Police said the deaths were suspicious and the San Diego Police Homicide Unit also responded to the scene.

The investigation into the deaths included dozens of interviews, review of video footage and the collection of background information, according to police.

"SDPD understands the public’s concern and interest in this tragedy that happened publicly in a venue where the community gathers. We would like to thank all those who came forward with information," the department said in part.

The department said it will not be making any further comment on the case.

After Raquel and Denzel's deaths, their family denied allegations made in an old court case in which an ex-boyfriend declared the mother had a history of suicidal behavior. At the time the Wilkins family issued the following statement:



“The family remembers Raquel as a person who was happy and loved life. In our experiences through her life, Raquel never expressed or displayed any self harming tendencies."

Following the announcement of the causes of death, the family asked for privacy.

The District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Program is available to provide crisis intervention, support, and resources to those impacted by this tragic event. They can be reached at (619) 531-4041.

The San Diego Padres released the following statement Wednesday:

“In light of today’s statement from the San Diego Police Department we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy.”

