Two men arrested in connection to burning down bank during La Mesa riots

LA MESA, Calif. — Two men are in custody, charged with arson and looting, in connection with fires that were intentionally set during the La Mesa riot on May 30.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, 19-year-old Alexander Jacob King and 33-year-old Ricky Bernard Cooper were arrested by investigators. King was booked into San Diego County Jail on felony charges of arson of a structure and looting. Cooper was booked into San Diego County Jail on felony charges of arson of a structure, as well as four separate counts of looting related to various businesses in the La Mesa area.

The cases are currently under review for criminal charges by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.

According to a press release, these cases are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Diego Police Department, and La Mesa Police Department. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the cases.