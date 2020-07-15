San Diego County COVID-19 cases top 21K with 448 deaths

RELATED: Shut down of indoor operations in effect as San Diego County nears 21K COVID-19 cases



County health officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday, raising the region's totals to 20,887 cases and 436 deaths. Of the 7,246 tests reported Tuesday, 7% returned positive, slightly above the county's rolling 14-day positive test average of 6.2%. Officials will provide updated numbers at Wednesday's briefing.



Of the 14 deaths, six were women and eight men. They died between July 2 and July 13 and ranged in age from mid-40s to late 80s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.



Three new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday, bringing the weekly total to 15 -- well above the county's metric of no more than seven in a one-week span. The new outbreaks were reported in a restaurant/bar, place of worship and a private residence.



A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.