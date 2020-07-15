San Diego County COVID-19 cases top 21K with 448 deaths

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Update: San Diego County health officials reported 559 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 12 new reported deaths bringing the totals in the county to 21,446 and 448 respectively.
County of San Diego officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.
Speakers at the briefing are slated to be:
- Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors
- Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer
- Dr. Scott Eisman, M.D., Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, Scripps Memorial Encinitas
A closure of indoor operations at various businesses throughout San Diego County went into effect Wednesday as the county coronavirus case total nears the 21,000 mark.
County health officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday, raising the region's totals to 20,887 cases and 436 deaths. Of the 7,246 tests reported Tuesday, 7% returned positive, slightly above the county's rolling 14-day positive test average of 6.2%. Officials will provide updated numbers at Wednesday's briefing.
Of the 14 deaths, six were women and eight men. They died between July 2 and July 13 and ranged in age from mid-40s to late 80s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.
Three new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday, bringing the weekly total to 15 -- well above the county's metric of no more than seven in a one-week span. The new outbreaks were reported in a restaurant/bar, place of worship and a private residence.
A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.