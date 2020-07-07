San Diego restaurants ordered to shut down indoor dining rooms again

County says more than 75% of outbreaks have occurred at restaurants and bars.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders officially announced Monday the shut down of indoor establishments including, dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters and museums for the next three weeks.

The move comes after San Diego County remained on the state's watch list for more than three days.

"It is disappointing that it keeps happening, that people can't seem to get it under control," said Rocky Brown, General Manager of BBQ House in Ocean Beach.

"We've seen the crowds, we've been seeing restaurants around the area overcrowded," he said. "So we've been expecting it before the announcement."

"It's a real big letdown," said Doug Knapton. He works at Rocky's Crown Pub in Crown Point.

He said keeping up with all the restrictions and closures is exhausting.

"It's kind of like a roller coaster right now, the rules come out [we] follow those rules and they change them again," said Knapton.

The county stated the majority of outbreaks have happened at bars and restaurants. Bars that do not serve food must shut down all-together. The closures will last at least for three weeks. However, takeout and outdoor dining will still be allowed.

Knapton said Rocky's just re-opened for takeout about a month ago. They re-opened indoor dining two and a half weeks ago

"The guys that work here need to keep their jobs," he said.

In Ocean Beach, Brown said there are only a handful of seats on their patio -- and they fill up quickly. He said customers get upset when they're forced to take their food to-go.