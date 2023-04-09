1 dead, 1 injured in Bonita shotgun shootings; suspect arrested

A man who allegedly shot two people with a shotgun, one of whom died, was arrested with the aid of a police dog after a pursuit.

BONITA, Calif. — A man who allegedly shot two people with a shotgun Sunday, one of whom died, was arrested with the aid of a police dog after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 in the East Mission Bay area.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Equitation Lane in Bonita early Sunday morning after reports of a man shot and found in a dirt lot near Sweetwater Farms, a Bonita horseback riding service, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.

He was rushed to a hospital and reportedly died around 9 a.m.

At 8:28 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a man shot in the right arm with a shotgun, Officer Sarah Foster said. That victim was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Officers found a suspect driving a Chevrolet truck and tried to pull him over, but he eluded police and drove south into Chula Vista and then north on Interstate 805 to westbound Highway 54, then headed north on I-5.

The CHP took over the pursuit when the suspect was in the East Mission Bay area, OnScene.TV video showed. Officers used a spike strip to deflate the suspect's tires.

The truck eventually crashed into the center divider of I-5, and the suspect exited the truck, Foster said. A police K-9 was used to bring him down, and officers took the man into custody.

A shotgun was found in the suspect's truck, the officer said. Both shootings were believed to have been committed by the suspect, who was hospitalized for treatment of dog bites and injuries from the crash.

After he is released from the hospital, the unidentified suspect could face charges in both shootings.

No injuries were reported by deputies, police, or CHP officers involved in the chase and arrest.