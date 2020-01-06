A second night of curfews for San Diego County cities

The cities of La Mesa, El Cajon, Santee and Poway have issued city-wide curfews for a second night in row.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a second night, two San Diego County cities have issued city-wide curfews following a weekend of vandalism and looting.

The City of Poway will be enacting an emergency curfew for Monday evening, June 1 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday June 2 at 5:30 a.m.

In a statement, the city officials said:

"We reiterate that the safety of our community is our number one priority. We recognize and support every individual’s first amendment right to free speech and to voice that speech in public. We are proud of the peaceful gatherings that we have witnessed in our city so far, but that has not been the case in far too many communities across America after dark."

Note the following exemptions to Poway's curfew: All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media are exempt from this Curfew. Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

City of La Mesa has also ordered a city-wide curfew for all citizens and visitors starting on June 1st 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 5:30 a.m. on June 2, 2020.

During this time, La Mesa residents are encouraged to shelter in place (in a safe environment) for their personal safety.

The City of Santee on Monday also extended its curfew order effective Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m., until at 8 p.m. until June 2, at 6 a.m.

The City of El Cajon has also extend the curfew another day.

Monday's curfew is in effect from June 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m. until June 2, 2020, 5:30 a.m.

El Cajon curfew exemptions include: All law enforcement, fire, medical personnel, and members of the news media. Individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt.

President Donald Trump delivered Rose Garden remarks Monday evening after deriding the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanding tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing in the aftermath of more violent protests in dozens of American cities.

Just before Trump was scheduled to speak, policed fire tear gas and deployed flash bangs to disperse the protesters, who appeared to have been demonstrating peacefully.