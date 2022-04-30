Meet the artists | Annual Art Walk takes over Little Italy

"Whatever your passion is you can make it happen with tenacity and love. The universe will find a way to make it happen for you," said Humphrey.

SAN DIEGO — The 38th annual Art Walk is back and taking over Little Italy.

Jason Humphrey says life experiences inspire his artwork. “When people look at my art, they say it gives them happiness and joy. I never want to do anything that is forced," said Humphrey.

He incorporates a variety of animals in his pieces.

"I think for me the animals come from nostalgia. My father would take me to the L.A. Zoo. I fell in love with the lions. For me, animals represent different facets. Elephants remind me of my Mom. She collected elephants. I try to put high energy into my work," said Humphrey.

Humphrey joins than 300 artists lining 15 blocks of downtown San Diego in Little Italy for the 38th Annual Mission Fed Art Walk two-day event.

Thousands of visitors have the chance to see local, national and international artists display their work with the opportunity to meet them and purchase the art directly from the creators.

The non-profit, Art Reach San Diego, aims to increase equity in visual arts in local schools. Artists made more than 100 of vinyl records.

“This is our fourth charity where we turned upcycled items into a piece of art. So, we've done surfboards and guitars that are playable pieces of art," said Anna Laurque with Art Reach San Diego.

Whether you are an artist, or just lookin for some art, Humphrey says the art walk is where your inner artist may be inspired and come to life.

"Whatever your passion is you can make it happen with tenacity and love. The universe will find a way to make it happen for you," said Humphrey.

The Art Walk continues 10am-5pm Sunday and families can enjoy family friendly art projects at the KidsWalk in the same location.