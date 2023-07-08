Carlsbad hosts e-bike safety courses ahead of school year for students

Once students complete the class, they are eligible for a free permit needed to park their bikes on school campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department and the Carlsbad Unified School District have teamed up to host safety classes to prepare students on e-bikes safely before the 2023-24 school year begins. Once students complete the class, they are eligible for a free permit needed to park their bikes on school campuses.

Carlsbad Police Department’s certified bike instructors went over all the rules and regulations for both bike and e-biker riders in front of Carlsbad students and parents at Sage Creek High School on Monday.

This all came about after the City of Carlsbad declared a traffic emergency following a big spike in e-bike crashes and sadly the death of a 35-year-old mother in Carlsbad last year.



She was on an e-bike with her toddler when a car hit them. Her daughter survived, but she did not.

And just last month in Encinitas, a teen was killed while riding an e-bike.

"I've seen kids running stop signs, and stopping in the middle of the street which seems super unsafe and other drivers may not recognize they are there, so this class will help," said mother, Lizi Cochran.

There’s been more than a 200% increase in bike and e-bike collisions since 2019 according to the City of Carlsbad. The Safer Streets Together campaign focuses on increasing public education, re-engineering city streets and increasing enforcement.

"It's important to get this out because the increase in e-bikes is only going to continue. If parents and students are educated early on, it enhances everyone’s safety," said Carlsbad Police's Traffic Lt. Alonso Develasco.

"It's very important. You need to follow safety precautions because you can die," said 13-year-old e-bike rider, Jake Hubbard.

By the end of the year, Carlsbad Police say they expect 500 students to complete the program. Students who participate in the classes receive a credit from the school district which is responsible for issuing permits.