Human bones in East County appear unrelated to missing mom from Chula Vista

The family of the missing woman, Maya Millete, had heard about the remains found by two hikers in Santee.

SANTEE, Calif. — Human bones found Wednesday afternoon in Santee do not appear to be connected to the case of a missing mother from Chula Vista. The family of the missing woman, Maya Millete, had heard about the remains found by two hikers in Santee. Because the remains were skeletal, Millete's sister doubted the remains were those of the missing 39-year-old.

“It's bone. The body usually does not deteriorate that fast,” said the sister, Maricris Drouaillet. “It’s been four weeks and we really haven't heard that much.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was back at the scene in Santee Thursday where the bones were found by two hikers near the 1000 block of Summit Avenue. Sheriff’s investigators confirmed there are “no indications” the bones are related to the Millete case.

Millete, a mother of three children, was last seen on Thursday, January 7 at her home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

Her husband, Larry Millete, had previously been cooperating with the investigation, but Chula Vista Police issued a statement on Thursday saying, “Maya's husband has retained a lawyer and is no longer fielding questions or requests to help CVPD find his wife."

Detectives served a search warrant on the house on January 23, taking computers from the home as evidence, Drouaillet said.

Officers also impounded a black Lexus SUV, which the husband was believed to be driving on Friday, January 8, the day after Millete was last seen, according to family members. The SUV had a personalized license plate, MAYLANI.

Larry Millete told officers he drove his four-year-old son to the beach in the Lexus on that Friday, according to family members, who also said they tried unsuccessfully that day to reach the husband on his cell phone.

“They left at 6:30 a.m. in the morning to go to Solana Beach and they didn't come back until about 5 p.m. in the afternoon,” Drouaillet said.

The Millete family announced on Facebook the family will be holding a peaceful rally in front of the Chula Vista Police headquarters on Friday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family also will be conducting a vehicle drive-by of Millete’s Chula Vista neighborhood on Saturday.