Jury field trip: Jurors visit La Mesa site of controversial arrest of Aumarie Johnson

It's uncommon to have jurors leave the courthouse as part of a case but they spent about 30 minutes at the trolley station. To protect their identity, CBS 8 News was ordered not to show video of the jurors.



Several videos showing the incident have been played in court since the trial began. Pictures and descriptions of the area have been presented as well.



While lawyers on both sides did not want to comment on Friday’s field trip, throughout the course of this trial, the layout of the trolley station, Johnson's location, and why he was approached have all come into question, including by Johnson himself.



On the stand Thursday, Johnson said, "I did see that some of the trolley officers were on the platform asking people for trolley fare, but I was across the street at the district apartments, so it didn't make sense. He was kinda the only officer who came that far."



At the time, Dages was taking part in a "fare compliance operation" with other officers and claimed he initially contacted Johnson for smoking and failing to have a trolley fare while being in a "fare paid zone."



Johnson was across the street from the platform waiting for his friends who live in the apartment complex next to the station. He says he wasn't smoking and had no intention of taking the trolley that day.



He testified Dages detained him anyway, and wouldn't let him leave when his friends arrived. That's when things escalated.



"He grabbed my head and neck area. He grabbed my shirt," said Johnson.



Dages also alleged in his report that Johnson balled his fists, took a "bladed stance" and struck him on the arm; a claim Johnson denies.



The incident sparked outrage, with many accusing Dages of profiling Johnson.



But, Dages's actions that day aren't on trial. It's what he wrote in a police report after.