Watch Live: La Mesa officials to release body cam footage of controversial arrest

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa City Councilmembers and officials are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to release all body cam footage from last Wednesday's arrest of Amaurie Johnson near the Grossmont trolley stop.

Officials will also discuss the protests and ensuing unrest over the weekend in the city, including plans to provide a full public accounting of the incident and plan to improve response and processes in the future.

Las week, video circulating on social media of a heated exchange between a white male officer and a black male citizen near an area trolley station. What led up to the encounter is not shown in the video.

La Mesa police told News 8 the incident is under review, but last week, Amaurie Johnson and his friend, who recorded the video, shared their version of events with News 8.

“My friends live in these apartments. He’s [the officer] saying, ‘are you waiting for the bus?’ I said, no. I’m waiting for my friends,” said Johnson.

Henry Lieng, Johnson’s friend, said, “when we pulled up it kind of proved that he had a purpose here and he was waiting outside for us. That's all it was.”

At the beginning of a nearly six-minute video, the officer is seen holding the man by his shirt and repeatedly pushing him into a seated position on a bench.

"I have no reason to be detained by you," Johnson is heard saying to the officer.

With the assistance of a female officer, the cop then handcuffs the man.

"You put your hands on me," the officer is heard telling the man after he is cuffed.

Johnson denies this and the officer says Johnson "hit [his] arm."

"He just came over to hang out. Why are you guys harassing him?" asked Liengthe, man taking the video.

The female cop is repeatedly heard telling the handcuffed man to take a deep breath.

"Ain't no deep breath, ain't no calming down. You all got six cops for no reason over here," Johnson is heard saying.

He also is heard saying the handcuffs were placed on tightly.

"I already know what it is - I'm black as **** out here," Johnson says. "That's what the issue is. You let ******* abuse their power like that - who knows who's next?"

Johnson goes on to tell the female officer he was standing at the station waiting for a friend when the male officer started harassing him.

Around five minutes into the video, the original police officer tells Johnson he's being arrested for a 241(c), "assaulting a peace officer." Johnson is then led away by two officers.

Johnson said he believes the death of George Floyd on Monday is very much at play here.

“I feel like the climate is just that we're not taking that no more. You know? Harassment from police-abuse of power,” he said.