Police: Oceanside mini-mart clerk shot in armed robbery; severely wounded

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police asked the public to help locate two suspects who severely wounded an Oceanside ampm mini-mart clerk in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Oceanside police responded to reports Sunday around 4:25 a.m. of a robbery that occurred at ampm located in the 1900 block of Oceanside Boulevard, according to Jennifer Atenza, Oceanside Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Two suspects entered the ampm location and demanded the store clerk to give them money from the register as one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk, a press release shared with CBS 8 detailed.

"The victim attempted to chase the suspects out of the location armed with a stick when suspect 1 shot the victim, striking him in the stomach,” Atenza said.

Atenza said officers later located an adult male employee suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to officials, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was last reported to be in severe condition, undergoing surgery.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects described as Hispanic male adults approximately 20-25 years of age, 5’10” with medium build entered the store and demanded cash from the register,” Atenza detailed.

One suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black shoes and was armed with a black-semi auto handgun, police said.

A second suspect was said to be dressed in a gray New Balance hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to assist in the investigation and contact Crimes of Violence Detective Estrada at (760) 435-4698 or email him at destrada@oceansideca.org.