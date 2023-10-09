Padres begin Gallagher Square transformation at Petco Park

Petco Park plans to reconfigure Gallagher Square to allow portions of the park to stay open for public use even when games or concerts aren't scheduled.

SAN DIEGO — The transformation of Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego has officially begun.

City leaders, Padres executives, along with MLB Hall of Famer and San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn’s family attended Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking.

The renovation project is part of the Padres’ 20th anniversary of Petco Park celebration that begins in 2024. Petco Park construction will take place during the offseason.

What’s coming to Gallagher Square

In May, the Padres announced they would invest an estimated $20 million in the transformation of Gallagher Square. Here's what's coming to Petco Park in 2024.

A playground and expanded play area designed for a wider range of ages and abilities

An off-leash dog park that is fenced off

An improved Play Ball Field

New Tony Gwynn Terrace viewing deck and picnic space

State-of-the-art technology and sound mitigation

The announcement of the addition of new sound mitigation measures at Gallagher Square comes after growing noise concerns from East Village residents.

In September, CBS 8 spoke to a group of East Village residents who are suing the city of San Diego and the San Diego Padres for having concerts at Gallagher Square outside of Petco Park.

The construction also includes the Padres plans to honor MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn with a newly reimagined statue. Padres CEO Erik Greupner says Gwynn's statue will be moved to the Tony Gwynn Terrace, making it visible from more areas of Petco Park.

"We're going to be creating some special touches we want to surprise fans with for opening day. Where they're going to be able to interact with Tony's amazing legacy as 'Mr. Padre'," Greupner said.

The majority of the renovation is expected to be completed in time for Padres Opening Day in 2024. Minor construction projects will continue after Opening Day and are expected to be completed by June 2024.

