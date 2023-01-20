Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete enters day 7 in Downtown San Diego court

Testimony continues in the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya.

SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, is set to enter its seventh day on Friday morning in Downtown San Diego Court.

On Thursday, Jaypie Tabalanza, Maya's older brother, returned to the witness stand.

He testified it was two days after his sister disappeared that he first suspected Larry had something to do with it.

A close friend of missing Chula Vista woman May "Maya" Millete testified Thursday about the last year of her friend's deteriorating marriage, including an incident in which she locked herself in a room after discovering her husband was trying to track her whereabouts.

Kristeen Timmers testified Thursday in the preliminary hearing for May's husband, Larry Millete, who is charged with her murder. May Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021. Though her body has not been found, prosecutors allege Larry Millete killed her because she sought to divorce him.

Timmers testified that in August 2020, May told her she had found a cellphone hidden in her car, which she said had been planted there by her husband.

May responded by locking herself in a room of her house and calling Timmers, who testified that she could hear Larry in the background of the call asking May to open the door. Timmers said May sounded like she was "crying and desperate" during the call.

BACKGROUND ON THE CASE:

Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years.

The last time Maya was heard from was on Jan. 7, 2021. Her husband Larry Milete was arrested on October 19, 2021 and charged with murder.

This preliminary hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end, Judge Dwayne Moring – a former public defender and a former San Diego prosecutor – will decide if there is enough evidence for Millete to go to trial for murder.

