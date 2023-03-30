John and Jake in Houston! | Road trip to the NCAA Basketball Tournament Final Four

As the excitement builds in Houston, follow their journey as John and Jake document the sights and sounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Final Four.

SAN DIEGO — We're on the road again! CBS 8 once again sent John and Jake back on the road to Houston to follow the San Diego State Aztecs as they continue their magical season and historic first trip to the Final Four.

CBS 8 sports anchors John Howard and Jake Garegnani were with the team in Louisville where SDSU beat No. 1 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 and also defeated Creighton in the Elite 8 to get the chance to move onto the final weekend.

John and Jake will be there as the Aztecs prepare for Saturday's game against the Florida Atlantic Owls, with the winner getting the opportunity to play for the NCAA national title on Monday evening.

Follow their journey here as they document the sights and sounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Final Four, as the excitement builds in Houston.

How to watch the game on TV

Wondering what channel and what time the SDSU-Florida Atlantic game is on? Here are the details that you need to know.

The No. 5 SDSU vs No. 9 Florida Atlantic NCAA Tournament Final Four basketball game airs live nationally Saturday, April 1 at 3:09 (Pacific Time) on CBS. The game can be watched locally in San Diego on CBS 8.

Houston…we have arrived. Final Four time from Texas.



Keep @CBS8 on the dial all week as @JohnHowardNews8 and I will have all your @Aztec_MBB coverage as they pursue a National Title🏀#TheTimeIsNow #MarchMadness #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/nKL7i0v7aM — Jake Garegnani (@JakeGaregnani) March 31, 2023

