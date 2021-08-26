San Diegan Afghan woman shares her terrifying story of escaping the Taliban

A Rancho Bernardo woman says she was beaten and witnessed murders, beatings and smoke bombs. She is pleading for the government to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Afghan woman is safe now after escaping the Taliban. Aria Raofi was in Kabul where she opened a photography school for children. She flew home to San Diego last weekend.

Raofi is too traumatized to appear on camera, but during News 8's conversation with her, she shared how terrifying her escape from Afghanistan was, and what she's hoping for those still there.

Horrifying memories that Raofi can’t get out of her head, as she tried to escape the Taliban in Kabul last week.

She saw people killed as she ran through gunfire next to terrified children and their families.

Raofi is now home in San Diego and spoke on the phone about her traumatic escape. She documented the danger on Facebook.

On August 15, she posted a video of herself pleading for help.

“The Taliban are getting closer, it's chaos,” said Raofi.

Raofi, who opened a children’s photography school in Kabul, tried to escape two times but couldn’t get through to the airport.

“Today, on my way to the airport I met this family for the first time and they took me under their wing. These are the innocent Afghan people. I am sorry for all," said Raofi.

She shared videos of children and their families trying to flee Afghanistan.

To get to the airport, she had to go on foot through Taliban checkpoints. She ran through desperate crowds where thousands of people were running and screaming, people were shot, were being beaten or smoke bombed.

“Please help me,” Raofi pleaded in a video.

The Rancho Bernardo native says before running from the gunshots she documented she was beaten with a stick. Her driver was beaten with the butt of a gun. She screamed but knew the Taliban would have no mercy so she ran into crowd where a family helped her.

"We are trying to leave the airport to a safe place. This family has been so kind, taking me under their wing. They used to work for the Afghan forces,” said Raofi in one of her videos.

On her third try, she said a U.S. special agent helped her escape.

Despite being safe in San Diego, Raofi said she has PTSD, she slept for two days to numb the pain but can’t get the horrific images out of her head.

She has anxiety and continues to have nightmares.

She worries about her students, who she hears have no food. She also worries about her family and so many other families left behind.

Raofi says she is grateful for the support and prayers but says action has to be taken.

She wants Americans to pressure lawmakers and President Biden to not pull out the U.S. Military.

Raofi continues to work on her documentary about Afghanistan and through the lens and appreciates any support to share their stories.