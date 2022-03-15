San Diego children join global effort to show love for Ukraine

“Never give up. America loves you and wishes you luck,” said a California child.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Messages of hope and love are spreading across the world for Ukrainians and families fleeing their home country.

A local non-profit has reached millions of children across the globe to spread kindness throughout the year and now they are living their motto: uplifting the world through love and action.

Children across the world are sending their love for Ukrainian children and their families fleeing the Russian invasion.

“Hi, I'm Candace and I'm Kelsey and we just want to let you know our thoughts are with you. And we're sending lots of love to you guys, bye,” said two Carlsbad students in a video message.

Another child from Wilmington, Delaware said “peace my friend” in Ukrainian.

These children are part of Kids for Peace, a global non-profit based in Carlsbad. They recently launched a new campaign called Love for Ukraine and sending video messages of hope.

"We are praying and thinking of you every day. Stay strong,” said a class from North Royalton, Ohio.

Along with video messages, Kids for Peace has raised $6,000 for refugee families who fled Ukraine and are now in Poland.

“Those families literally arrived with just bags, they don't have resources for meeting their fundamental needs, prescriptions,” said Asia Moore.

She is the Kids for Peace program director and immigrated from Poland and lives in Vista.

Her brother lives in Poland and is part of the grassroots effort to find housing for 205 Ukrainians.

The goal is to move them to the small southwestern Polish village of Kozy.

“They are taking refugees into their homes, they are taking refuge, just helping them, transport them from different locations,” said Moore.

For many refugee families they don't have money to spend, so each receive $25 in an envelope decorated by polish children.

“I feel like now more than ever, we need to rise to the challenge and help out and show our love and compassion,” said Moore.

With children from 115 countries involved, the love for Ukraine keeps growing.

“Never give up. America loves you and wishes you luck,” said a student from Atascadero, California.

Kids for Peace says your cash gift will be handed directly to the Ukrainian mothers in love-infused envelopes decorated by children from Asia’s niece and nephew’s school.

Each Ukrainian mother will receive a $25 (100 PLN) donation per family member.

Here’s what you do:

Record a short, 5-second (or less) video message expressing support and compassion for the youth of Ukraine. Please record the video in horizontal orientation and leave a couple of seconds at the beginning and end so that we may easily edit the messages together without cutting off any words.

Email your 5 second video clip to info@kidsforpeaceglobal.org by Friday, March 18.

In the email, please indicate the city/state/country in which you are sending the video from. If the video is in a language other than English, please provide the translation.

﻿Kids For Peace says thank you for being a part of this heartfelt video to show emotional support for our Ukrainian friends.

How to Talk to Children About the Conflict in Ukraine

Before you record the video or do any fundraising with your child(ren), you may need to help explain what is happening.

