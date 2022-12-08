12 and 13-year-old boys hit by car in Nestor; fighting for their lives at Rady Children's Hospital

Two families are asking for the public’s help after their young children were struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Two families are asking for the public’s help after their children were struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego police responded to the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Nestor neighborhood around 6:18 on December 4 following reports that two people were hit by a car, according to a press release from Officer Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old boy had been struck by a Volkswagen Jetta and lost consciousness.

Officer Buttle said first responders arrived on the scene and immediately began CPR on the 12-year-old victim.

Both juveniles were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Family members later identified the 12-year-old struck by the car as Jerimiah Green – a football player for the TC BadBoyz, a child who aspires to be a professional football player.

According to his family, Green was transported to Rady Children’s hospital and immediately placed in Intensive Care.

“... they discovered a multiple brain bleed he then had to receive an emergency procedure that drains the blood from his brain, as well as being put on a ventilator,” according to Green’s GoFundMe page.

Family members also identified the 13-year-old victim in the crash as Jaedyn Dishaw.

“... he’s an adventurous child, he loves video games, spending time with his four siblings, riding bikes, loves listening to music, very humorous, and has goals of joining the military,” Dishaw’s GoFundMe detailed.

Jaedyn was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital, where he lies in intensive care “fighting for his life.”

Drugs or alcohol weren’t a factor in the crash, according to SDPD.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.