Ukrainians in San Diego react to tensions in their home country

SAN DIEGO — Many local Ukrainian families are watching closely and believe their country is prepared to fight Russia. But worry about their relatives, especially children.

“This has been our struggle, feeling so powerless here, it is very panic inducing,” said Lulia Puchko.

The mother moved to the United States in 2007 to attend graduate school and now lives in Oceanside. But her sister, nieces, nephews and friends are in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Worried about their protection from the Russian military, she was cautious about fully identifying her family and friends.

“The fears that there will be retaliation to people that were connected to western countries,” said Puchko.

As the threat of Russia invading Ukraine looms, families and children are seen fleeing the country. But local Ukrainians we spoke with say that is not an option for their relatives.

“They are very resilient. They hope that they do not have to flee, they do not have any plans of fleeing the country,” said Puchko.

Oles’ Romanovych moved to the United States 15 years ago. His father lives in Kiev, served in the military and is still a reservist.

“They know that there is no escaping from Russia, like you have to fight it. Because if you step back, Russia is going to push forward,” said Romanovych

Despite the threats from Russia, Romanovych says his family is confident they can keep Russia out.

“Russia is just trying to flex their muscle, trying to scare off Ukraine, trying to intimidate Ukrainians,” said Romanovych. “I don't believe Russia is capable enough to occupy Ukraine.”

Romanovych says U.S. forces are not needed on the ground but would like the U.S. to provide weapons.

“What we need the most currently is help with air support. So protection from bombing and rocket strikes,” said Romanovych .

Local Ukrainians who have been rallying in San Diego are encouraging U.S. leaders to use sanctions to stop Russia from invading their home country.

“We've been contacting our Congress representative and senators, in hopes of them supporting tougher sanctions on Russia,” said Puchko.

While local Ukrainians are watching closely they are hopeful with the help of the U.S. and its allies Ukraine will continue to resist Russia.

“Glory to Ukraine, glory to the United States. And let's do this,” said Romanovych .

A local rally is scheduled in March. A date has not been determined.