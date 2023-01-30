Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells, rocks and other things to the shore.

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people are loving to find on the beach. But not everyone is loving everything.

At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.

CBS 8 Meteorlogist Shawn Styles said a combination of one of the largest swells in 20+ years January’s King Tides gave the ability for the rocks to be moved.

We spoke with Darren Smith, a senior environmental scientist for California State Parks. He said they will clean the sidewalks and staircases by pushing the rocks onto the beach. But they don’t groom the beach or remove the rocks from it. The only time they move rock is if it blocks a sidewalk or walkway.

Smith says for the ocean to bring all the rocks there is like the shoreline protecting itself because it protects the bluffs from erosion.

And these aren’t any old rocks you’re walking on to and from your favorite beach. They’re called cobbles or a cobble. According to scientists, they’re piling up on our coastline because of the largest ground swells in 20 years combined with a King Tide Jan. 7, and Jan. 13.

Adam Young, Coastal Geomorphologist at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, studies coastal processes and erosion, and is studying beach cobble to better understand where and how the cobbles move.

“We've had very significant waves this winter and it's doing things to our beaches we haven't really seen before," Young said.

When San Diego has big storms, sand washes into the ocean and the cobbles move on shore.

They’re not in piles way out in the ocean, they’re buried sporadically under the sand.

“We don't know how deep they are on the beach or where they are located off shore exactly,” Young said. He says they can pile up in front of our cliffs and help prevent the waves impact and stop erosion.



Young's team put tiny sensors inside hundreds of cobbles at Torrey Pines.

You can see the red dots you see in this animation, they’re moving on shore, off shore, and down the coast.

When San Diego beaches have the large waves like we’ve seen this month, the cobbles get pushed high up on the beach.

Once the water goes back down and the sand with it, there the cobbles sit. And now they’re piled up at beach access staircases and walkways.

Young says because they’ve never seen them built up this much, they’re not sure when or if the piles will go down.

"It'll be interesting to see and watch them, how they behave in the spring.”

